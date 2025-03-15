Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Expands By 178.7%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 178.7% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 669,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

Capstone Companies stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 52,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,696. Capstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $695,002.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.07.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.

