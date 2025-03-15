Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Declines By 66.1%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the February 13th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
