Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Declines By 66.1%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the February 13th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.0 %

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

CTTAY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 53,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,272. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

