Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Declines By 37.4%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 500,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 45,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -0.19.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

See Also

