Short Interest in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Rises By 86.4%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the February 13th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in EMX Royalty by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in EMX Royalty by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,014,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 720,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

EMX stock remained flat at $1.85 on Friday. 247,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,337. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 million, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of EMX Royalty from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

