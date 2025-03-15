Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Decreases By 63.7%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 2.3 %
Engie Brasil Energia stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,024. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. Engie Brasil Energia has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
About Engie Brasil Energia
