Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Decreases By 63.7%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Up 2.3 %

Engie Brasil Energia stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,024. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. Engie Brasil Energia has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

