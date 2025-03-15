Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Decreases By 45.5%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSEA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

