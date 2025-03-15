Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Declines By 43.8%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

GAINN traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

