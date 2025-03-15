Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Expands By 56.2%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRMI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QRMI Free Report ) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.29% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

