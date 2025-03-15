Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Declines By 45.6%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. 89,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

