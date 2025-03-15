Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Decreases By 48.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the February 13th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,429. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.1399 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,019,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

