Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Decreases By 70.2%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the February 13th total of 9,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,685,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $55.37. 1,696,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,535. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

