Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Decreases By 70.2%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the February 13th total of 9,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,685,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $55.37. 1,696,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,535. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
