Short Interest in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Increases By 47.5%

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPEF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,656,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,917,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 341,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after buying an additional 194,495 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,674,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,214,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.