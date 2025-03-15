Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Expands By 173.8%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,089,100 shares, an increase of 173.8% from the February 13th total of 762,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,891.0 days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KPDCF remained flat at $1.33 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. Keppel DC REIT has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keppel DC REIT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT’s investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

