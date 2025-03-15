Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Expands By 96.6%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 514.0 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRYAF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $103.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

