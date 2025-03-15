Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Grows By 135.0%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Moovly Media Stock Performance

Shares of MVVYF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Moovly Media has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

