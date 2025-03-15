Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Grows By 135.0%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Moovly Media Stock Performance
Shares of MVVYF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Moovly Media has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
About Moovly Media
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moovly Media
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.