Short Interest in Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) Expands By 75.9%

Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nexity Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NXYAF remained flat at $26.85 during midday trading on Friday. Nexity has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $26.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.
About Nexity
