Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Decreases By 65.7%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the February 13th total of 169,500 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.58. 15,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,176. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NLS Pharmaceutics
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.