Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Decreases By 65.7%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the February 13th total of 169,500 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.58. 15,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,176. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

