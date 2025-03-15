Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Decreases By 50.9%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of SNPHY stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.