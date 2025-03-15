Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Decreases By 50.9%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of SNPHY stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
