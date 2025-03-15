Short Interest in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Drops By 43.3%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 247,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunCar Technology Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in SunCar Technology Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.66. 233,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. SunCar Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

See Also

