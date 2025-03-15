Short Interest in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Drops By 43.3%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 247,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SunCar Technology Group Trading Down 1.5 %
SDA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.66. 233,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. SunCar Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.
About SunCar Technology Group
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
