Short Interest in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Drops By 43.3%

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2025

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 247,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in SunCar Technology Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Down 1.5 %

SDA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.66. 233,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. SunCar Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

