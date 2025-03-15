Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Drops By 73.9%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the February 13th total of 25,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,084,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

