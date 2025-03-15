Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Rises By 71.1%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 245,793 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 54,501 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACV stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.