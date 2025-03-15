Short Interest in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Drops By 40.2%

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE WDI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 124,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,328. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

Get Western Asset Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $963,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.