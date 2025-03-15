Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Increases By 152.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 152.5% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,189. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $419.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

