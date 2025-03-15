Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Increases By 152.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 152.5% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,189. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $419.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.12.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Stories
