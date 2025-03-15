SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Buys £12,027.34 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Kath Durrant purchased 92,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,027.34 ($15,557.29).

SIG Trading Down 8.1 %

LON:SHI opened at GBX 11.71 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.19. SIG plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.06 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 31 ($0.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81. The stock has a market cap of £139.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93.

SIG (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (19.70) (($0.25)) EPS for the quarter. SIG had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts predict that SIG plc will post 4.1880342 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 14 ($0.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.

