Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Signing Day Sports Stock Performance

Signing Day Sports stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 42,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30. Signing Day Sports has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

