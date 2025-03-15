Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,035 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $179.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.07.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

