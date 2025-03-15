Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $12.31 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 177.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

