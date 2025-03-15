Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,161 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $148.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.61, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

