Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 21,250 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $12,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Shares of PKG opened at $196.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.99%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

