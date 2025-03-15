Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,748 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.82.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $247,161.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,238.25. The trade was a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.13.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

