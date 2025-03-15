SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) Trading Down 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

SM Investments Co. (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.95 and last traded at C$13.95. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

SM Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.43.

About SM Investments

SM Investments Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in retail, banking, and property businesses in the Philippines. The company operates through Property, Retail, Banking, and Portfolio Investments segments. The Property segment develops, conducts, operates, and maintains commercial shopping centers, amusement centers, and cinema theaters within the shopping centers; develops and transforms residential, commercial, entertainment, and tourism districts; and operates hotels and convention centers.

