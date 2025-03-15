SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,061,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMC Entertainment Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of SMC Entertainment stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. SMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.05.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research.

