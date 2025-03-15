Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 571,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 160,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.