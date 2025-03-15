Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 21.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) traded down 21.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 341,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 155,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Southern Energy Stock Down 15.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The company has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

