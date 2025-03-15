S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $486.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.