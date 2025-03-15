Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

SPKKY stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

