SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1,664.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

SPTL opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

