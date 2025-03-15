SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Raised by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

