Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.75. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 44,946 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Spero Therapeutics

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $121,159.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,768.74. The trade was a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 69,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $53,990.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,095.48. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,241 shares of company stock valued at $191,288. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,839,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,105,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 130,938 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 801,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 487.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 187,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155,656 shares during the period. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.