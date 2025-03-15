Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 135.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,012,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 582,688 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 863.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 613,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 352,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $11.70.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

