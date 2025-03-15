Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,652,000 shares, a growth of 157.0% from the February 13th total of 2,199,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRUUF opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

