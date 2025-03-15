StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
StealthGas Price Performance
StealthGas stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 77,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. StealthGas has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.84.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%.
Institutional Trading of StealthGas
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on StealthGas
About StealthGas
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than StealthGas
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.