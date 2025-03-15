StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

StealthGas Price Performance

StealthGas stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 77,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. StealthGas has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.84.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in StealthGas by 701.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in StealthGas by 5,542.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

