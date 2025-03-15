Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,013,300 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the February 13th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.0 days.
Stockland Stock Up 0.2 %
Stockland stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Stockland has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $3.86.
About Stockland
