StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

Edap Tms stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.37. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 23.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 10.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

