Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCRL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,807. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

