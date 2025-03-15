Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $42,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.88.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.