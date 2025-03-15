Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 54,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.87.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

TGT opened at $104.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.88. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

