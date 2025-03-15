Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 1,740,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 49,068,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

