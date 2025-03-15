Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Telephone and Data Systems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -59.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.20) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -80.0%.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

