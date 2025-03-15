Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 368,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

