Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $5.94.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
